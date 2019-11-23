2 suspects arrested in connection with Orinda Halloween shooting, police say

By and Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New Developments in the Orinda Halloween mass shooting which claimed the lives of five people. Two more people have been arrested by local police and Federal agents in connection with the shooting, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department, assisted by Federal agents made two arrests Thursday which they say are connected to the Orinda Shooting.

Domico Dones, 29, of Martinez was booked on charges related to the Orinda Shooting. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged Dones with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.

Fredrick Johnson, 29, of Vallejo faces three charges- felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and child endangerment. Both are being held at the Martinez detention facility.

RELATED: Rival gangs involved in 'bloodbath' at Airbnb in Orinda: Sheriff

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives posted pictures of agents involved in a recent bust which lead to the the arrest of both men.

The ATF tweeted that a gun was seized during the arrests, that weapon linked to multiple shootings in the Bay Area, but did not give specifics where.

Orinda Mayor Inga Miller confirmed the arrests.

RELATED: DA spokesperson discusses decision not to file charges in Orinda Airbnb shooting

"We're very pleased progress continues to be made in this investigation, two more arrests suggests progress continues to be made at this time," said Miller.

Last week in a series of raids, police arrested five men in connection with the shooting, but they were later released after the DA'S Office declined to charge them with crimes. Sheriff's officials said prosecutors wanted more investigation before bringing criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

The ATF has posted a $20,000 reward, for any information about the shooting.

