2 teens killed in suspected Walnut Creek DUI crash identified

Two Antioch residents killed in a suspected DUI crash off of state Highway 24 in Walnut Creek early Sunday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.Dakarai Rishon Fagorala, 17, and John Hamed Walizadam, 18, died after the driver of the car they were in veered off Highway 24 near Interstate Highway 680, sheriff's officials said.The driver, 18-year-old Ramya Ramey of Antioch, was arrested on suspicion of felony manslaughter for killing two passengers and multiple felony DUI counts for injuring two other passengers, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 4:01 a.m., when the Honda Civic driven by Ramey went off the highway and flipped onto Boulevard Circle.The two male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Ramey and the two other female passengers, from Antioch and Oakley, all suffered major injuries and were still hospitalized as of Monday morning, according to the CHP.The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980 or (800)-TELL-CHP.