2 teens killed in suspected Walnut Creek DUI crash identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Two teens who were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Walnut Creek have been identified as Dakarai Rishon Fagorala and John Hamed Walizadam. The driver faces serious charges including DUI and manslaughter after veering off of Highway 24. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. --
Two Antioch residents killed in a suspected DUI crash off of state Highway 24 in Walnut Creek early Sunday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Dakarai Rishon Fagorala, 17, and John Hamed Walizadam, 18, died after the driver of the car they were in veered off Highway 24 near Interstate Highway 680, sheriff's officials said.

The driver, 18-year-old Ramya Ramey of Antioch, was arrested on suspicion of felony manslaughter for killing two passengers and multiple felony DUI counts for injuring two other passengers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

RELATED: 2 teens killed in Walnut Creek crash, teen driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges

The crash was reported at 4:01 a.m., when the Honda Civic driven by Ramey went off the highway and flipped onto Boulevard Circle.

The two male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Ramey and the two other female passengers, from Antioch and Oakley, all suffered major injuries and were still hospitalized as of Monday morning, according to the CHP.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980 or (800)-TELL-CHP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killedteenagerteenagerscar crashDUIdui crasharrestmanslaughterCHPaccidentcar accidenttraffic fatalitiesWalnut Creek
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Man arrested for 4th DUI after deadly Oakland crash
Top Stories
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Show More
Woman struck, killed by SMART train in Novato
Bayer shares plunge in wake of Monsanto weed killer verdict
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Trump to sign defense authorization bill bearing John McCain's name
More News