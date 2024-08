2 United planes clip wings during parking incident at SFO gate, officials confirm

An official said the winglet of United Airlines Flight 2181 made contact with the wing of a parked United aircraft while parking at a gate at SFO.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another incident involving two United aircrafts happened at San Francisco International Airport Thursday night, the airline confirmed.

United says no injuries occurred and passengers deplaned normally. The A-319 aircraft contained 105 passengers and five crew members.