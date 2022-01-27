'Mama, hot': 2-year-old boy credited with saving family of 7 from fire that destroyed their house

Brandon Dahl, 2, alerted his sleeping parents to the flames in their house.
By Katie Kindelan via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

2-year-old saves family from house fire

ALVORD, Texas -- A Texas toddler is being credited by his family with saving their lives from a fire that destroyed the family's home.

Brandon Dahl, 2, walked into the bedroom of his sleeping parents, Nathan and Kayla Dahl, on Jan. 15, with a warning, according to Kayla Dahl.

"He tapped me on my feet in bed and was coughing and saying, 'Mama, hot. Mama, hot,'" Dahl, of Alvord, Texas, told "Good Morning America." "I turned around. I looked and all I saw was flames in the doorway."

Dahl said she and her husband were both recovering from COVID-19 and had lost their sense of taste and smell, a common complication of the virus.


Nathan and Kayla Dahl, of Alvord, Texas, are pictured with their five children. (Nathan and Kayla Dahl)


Without being able to smell the smoke that was filling their home, Kayla Dahl said it was thanks to Brandon's warning that the family was able to escape the fire.

The Dahls and their five children, including Brandon, all made it safely out of the home, which was completely destroyed in the fire.

"Everything is gone. We lost my car. Everything inside the house," said Kayla Dahl. "Brandon saved us. He was wrapped in in God's arms to help protect him and to make sure that our entire family was able to get out."


Nathan and Kayla Dahl's home in Alvord, Texas, was destroyed in a Jan. 15, 2022, fire. (Nathan and Kayla Dahl)


The Dahls believe the fire was caused by a gas heater in the home's living room. They said the fire alarm in their home only went off after they had escaped.


Once they were alerted to the fire by Brandon, the family was able to escape quickly thanks to Nathan Dahl, a six-year volunteer firefighter who routinely prepared his kids for a fire.

In addition to teaching the kids, including Brandon, to stay away from hot items, like the stove, he also prepared them to escape the house quickly in an emergency.


Nathan Dahl is pictured with this 2-year-old son Brandon. (Nathan Dahl)


Those are tips that every parent should follow, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

The Fire Administration recommends keeping children 3 feet away from anything that can get hot, including space heaters and stovetops, as well as keeping items like matches and lighters securely away from kids, and teaching them that they are "tools, not toys."

When it comes to making an escape plan, parents should make sure their kids know two ways to get out of every room in the home, and that a specific plan is in place for children who cannot get outside by themselves, according to the Fire Administration.

In addition, the administration says parents should make sure their kids know what to do when they hear a smoke alarm, including picking a meeting place outside of the home so kids know where to go.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texashouse firetoddleru.s. & worldfire rescue
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Expert explains why new COVID variants may keep popping up
WATCH TOMORROW: 49ers-Rams NFC Championship Game preview
49ers-Rams NFC Championship could break ticket record
SFPD links 6th death to 'The Doodler' serial killer, increases reward
COVID-19 updates: SF to change indoor mask rules
California representative pushing for 4-day workweek in new bill
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
Show More
49ers Jimmy Garoppolo blocking out all the 'outside noise'
EXCLUSIVE: Pit bull in Hayward kills 2nd dog in less than 4 years
Video shows fire on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge as cars approach
Teen loses thousands on Zelle after getting offer to be a 'sugar baby'
ICU beds more than 80% full in 5 Bay Area counties, data shows
More TOP STORIES News