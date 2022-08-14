San Francisco Giants' 2012 World Series champion team honored at Oracle Park

San Francisco Giants' 2012 championship team was honored during a special ceremony at Oracle Park, 10 years later.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was one of the golden eras in the history of Giants baseball.

The team taking home a whopping three World Series titles between the 2010 and 2014 seasons.

On Saturday, the 2012 championship team was honored during a special ceremony at Oracle Park, one decade later.

"It feels like yesterday, for sure. I know it's been 10 years, but," said Marco Scutaro.

For many of the players, it's a reunion a long time in the making.

A chance to see each again all these years later.

"Getting back together with this group of guys is so special. It makes me go back and remember beautiful things," said Angel Pagan.

But it's also a chance for the team to reconnect with local Giants fans.

Fans that they say, are the best in the league.

"They're passionate. They're extraordinarily passionate. And every fan, even every Giants fan is unique and different in and of themselves," said Hunter Pence.

And that passion was certainly on display Saturday.

"I just love this. I'm like a little child in my mind," said fan Malcolm Catchatoorian.

Many fans told ABC7 News, they were thrilled to have the opportunity not just to cheer on the current team at this weekend's game, but also to welcome the old players back home.

"I'm very excited. I'm very excited to see this guy. I'm very excited to see Marco Scutaro, Barry Zito and all the other players," said fan Amar Bornkamp.

"I really miss the game. But then when I get on the field out there and I hear the fans, it's like ahhh I do miss it a little bit now," said Barry Zito.

Because to the fans, the Giants are more than just a baseball team.

They're a sense of pride in the city that they love.

"I think it's absolutely priceless. In my lifetime to see my team win three times is just absolutely unbelievable," said fan Meredith Rennie.

