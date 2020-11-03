Election 2020: Alameda County sees record number of early ballot returns, according to registrar

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The number of people voting early is breaking records all across the nation and it's no different here in the Bay Area.Officials in Alameda County say they have already broken records with the number of people who have turned their ballots in.As we were outside the Alameda County Registrar of Voters Monday night, we watched as officials wheeled in carts full of ballots."I just voted," said Phyllis White, as she threw up her hands into the air in excitement. White is one of thousands who have voted early."We haven't seen this type of early return ever. This is the most early returns we've seen in any of the elections we've had!" says Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis.Dupuis says in 2018, 70-percent of their returns came by mail. That number is now at 80 percent.There are 100 locations to drop off ballets in Alameda County. While everyone has been positive, it's not to say there haven't been issues."We usually vote by mail but we didn't get our ballots this year, I know a lot of other people who didn't get their ballots this year which is concerning," says Olibhia Kain who was with her friend Mara Boss. The two had no issues coming to a polling location in person and voting.At 1901 Poplar Street in West Oakland, all is quiet now but it will be a different story Tuesday. At that time a sort of outdoor, voting celebration will be held to try to bring in non-voters."Food trucks and some local artists, just to make the experience more fun and not as arduous and potentially boring as it could be," says CEO of the Kapor Center Allison Scott.All with a hope that people will get out and vote."Happy dance, happy dance, happy dance. I voted!" says our friend Phyllis as she got into her car and drove away.In Alameda County you can vote in person, drop off your ballot, or do will call voting, which will have your ballot ready when you get there.