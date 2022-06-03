scripps national spelling bee

What to know about the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

By Leah Asmelash, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Grayslake 8th grader competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

After two years of Covid-19-induced changes, the Scripps National Spelling Bee is finally back to normal -- almost.

The video featured is form a previous report.

The annual spelling bee -- which features elementary and middle school students spelling words that would cause most adults to stumble -- has had a tumultuous few years. Because of Covid-19, the competition was canceled in 2020 -- a significant shake-up for what is billed the nation's largest and longest-running educational program. (The National Spelling Bee first launched in 1925.)

In 2021, the bee returned, but with a few changes. The event featured three rounds completed virtually, rather than in-person, with 209 contestants -- down from 562 in 2019. The finals were then held in person at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, rather than in the National Harbor in Maryland, where the event had typically been held in recent years.

This year, though, things are looking up. Among other things, the competition is back in person at its regular venue. Here's what you should know about this year's annual spelling tradition ahead of its final round.

More contestants, more competition


Though still down from pre-pandemic numbers, this year began with 234 contestants, an increase from last year. Of those who started, only 12 are participating in Thursday's final competition.

This year's competition has already been intense. Annie-Lois Acheampong, a 13-year-old student from Ghana, ran off the stage Tuesday saying she needed to pee.

RELATED: Grayslake 8th grader Sahasrad Sateesh competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

Achyut Ethiraj, a sixth-grader from Indiana, got through Tuesday's preliminary round by spelling "tmesis" and "wiliwili," and selecting the definition of the word "cavalcade," according to CNN affiliate WPTA.

"I knew all the words, but (I) could have been a little bit nervous," Achyut told WPTA. "I'm going to celebrate and study for the next one."

The preliminary rounds began Tuesday, while the quarterfinals and semifinals took place Wednesday, CNN reported. The champion of Thursday's final round will receive a $50,000 cash prize.

LeVar Burton is hosting


America's sweetheart LeVar Burton may not be hosting "Jeopardy!" but he is back on our small screens.

The Emmy and Grammy-award winner hosted the semifinal and will also host the final round of the event. In a statement in December, Burton called the position "an honor."

"Like a lot of folks, I look forward to the competition every year and am excited to be a part of this wonderful tradition that celebrates excellence," he said.

It's not just about spelling


Burton is not the only new feature of this year's competition. In 2021, when the event was largely virtual, Scripps introduced "word meaning" and the "spell-off" -- an attempt to challenge students even further.

Both elements are back this year. The "word meaning" component requires competitors to correctly choose the definition of a vocabulary word from a multiple choice list.

RELATED: Roscoe, Illinois 8th grader to compete in 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee

The "spell-off," which could be used in the final minutes as a way to end the finals, gives the remaining contestants 90 seconds to spell words from a word list prepared in advance. Whoever spells the most words correctly during that time would be declared champion.

It won't air on ESPN


ESPN has been the home of the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1994, longer than any of the current contestants have been alive.

This year, though, that's changing.

RELATED: Brother, sister create virtual spelling bee to replace Scripps competition canceled due to pandemic

Despite almost three decades on ESPN, the spelling bee is now airing on ION and Bounce. The finals will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridaspelling beescripps national spelling beeu.s. & world
SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE
Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ
$2,500 prize for winner of virtual spelling bee
Novato whiz kid preps for National Spelling Bee
Top Bay Area spellers hope new sponsor will step up to save their dreams
TOP STORIES
Warriors vs. Celtics: NBA Finals schedule, how to watch
Storm to bring uncommon June rain to Bay Area
Alameda Co. reinstates indoor COVID mask mandate
Oakley woman's disappearance now homicide investigation, police say
Warriors face off against Celtics in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Mayor Breed, SFPD to march in Pride Parade after solution reached
'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
Show More
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
Why are people still infectious 10 days after getting COVID?
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
LA County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox
More TOP STORIES News