Simone Biles, Suni Lee headline list of athletes competing in SJ for US Gymnastics Championships

Some of the best gymnasts in history are heading to the Bay Area to compete in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will take place at SAP Center in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some of the best gymnasts in history are heading to the South Bay this week. The men and women competing in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships have collectively won 12 Olympic medals, 50 World Championship medals and 46 national titles, and they're taking over the SAP Center in San Jose in a matter of days.

Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee are two gymnasts headlining an impressive list of athletes set to compete.

The events kick off on Thursday, August 24. The country's top women's and men's gymnasts are back at the SAP Center to compete for national titles and a place on the U.S. National Team.

Nearly 150 gymnasts have qualified to compete through Sunday.

In addition to the competition, the USA Gymnastics delegation will be in town for the A Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show at the convention center.

MORE: East Bay gymnast with Down syndrome defies odds, prepares for 3rd international championship

Then Saturday, the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame is scheduled.

The events bring a jam packed few days across Downtown San Jose.

"We want to keep the energy rolling," San Jose Sports Authority Executive Director John Poch told ABC7 News. "We had a San Jose Jazz Festival last week, which was just spectacular. Downtown was so exciting, so vibrant. And then this will just roll into it. Remember, we have over 2,000 people attending the National Congress. And they're attending that Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday."

MORE: Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic

Right after the competition, USA Gymnastics is expected to announce its national teams. Olympic rosters won't be set until after trials next year, just before the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Back to the big names like Simone Biles and Lee, the competition will mark the first time two Olympic all-around gold medalists will compete at the same U.S. Championship.

"How many basketball fans say they wished they saw Michael Jordan? Or how many baseball fans say, 'Wow, I wish I saw Willie Mays,' or soccer fans who say, 'I wish I saw Mia Hamm play.' Well, you have the chance," Poch shared.

Poch said Sunday's event, the women's final, is close to a sellout. There is also a list of local, Bay Area qualifiers expected to draw out crowds - athletes representing Stanford University, San Mateo Gymnastics, Airborne Gymnastics in Santa Clara, and World Champions Centre in Pleasanton.

For more information about the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, click here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live