Limited edition luxury tequila bottle adorned in 24K gold sells for $300

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- 24-karat magic in a bottle?There's a new luxury tequila on the market that comes in a bottle adorned with 24-karat gold.Clase Azul Gold is a blend that includes an 8-year-old extra Añejo aged in bourbon barrels.Its decanter has 24 karat gold trim along with an agave medallion, also dipped in gold.The price tag for the collectable bottle is $300.It was previously released in 2020 as a limited edition, but will now be a part of the company's portfolio.