missing children

3-year-old Texas boy found alive after going missing in woods 4 days ago

By Brhe Berry, Erica Simon, Roxie Bustamante
EMBED <>More Videos

3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive outside Plantersville

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- A 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas four days ago has been found alive and safe, rescuers confirmed.

Christopher Ramirez was found by a landowner near Texas State Highway 249, outside of Magnolia in Montgomery County, said Tim Miller, founder and director of Texas EquuSearch, a search and rescue organization dedicated to searching for missing persons.

Ramirez was reunited with his mother and taken to Texas Children's Hospital to be evaluated. EquuSearch shared a photo of him shirtless in a car, being cradled by a woman, though did not provide further details.



The toddler was found around 11:45 a.m. local time and was dehydrated, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said.

He had said there was no evidence of foul play, and family members were not persons of interest.

According to authorities, Christopher was playing with a neighbor's dog in Plantersville on Wednesday while his mother unloaded groceries from her car. The boy then followed the dog into the woods. The dog returned but the toddler was gone.

SEE ALSO: Missing 3-year-old boy has been gone with no clear trace to follow

In the days following, hundreds of searchers combed the woods as investigators looked for leads related to his disappearance. The search involved multiple agencies and volunteer groups, including the FBI and Texas EquuSearch.



The boy's mother, Araceli Nunez, had pleaded with the public for help in finding her son.

"I am asking you all to please help and find my son. I don't know anything about him, and a lot of time has passed. I don't know what to do. Please everyone help me," she told reporters in Spanish at a press conference Thursday.

"I'm desperate and my heart has a hole in it. Please bring back my son, please help me," she said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmissing boysearch and rescuemissing childrenu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Missing 3-year-old found alive 4 days after wandering off
Missing 10-year-old San Mateo boy found safe
Missing 3-year-old boy found after 3 days lost in Australian woods
SF police need help locating missing at-risk 8-year-old boy
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Show More
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News