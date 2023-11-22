The Chronicle says Hines, the owner of 33 Tehama, messaged residents saying they can't return this year due to unfinished repairs.

Residents of 33 Tehama in SF now told they won't return home this year, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high-rise will have to wait even longer to return.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting new details in this ordeal at 33 Tehama.

The Chronicle says Hines, the owner of 33 Tehama, messaged residents saying they can't return this year due to unfinished repairs.

More than 400 tenants were displaced when the 35-unit building flooded in June of 2022.

They were first promised to return by fall of 2022, but that was pushed back to the second half of 2023.

