Residents at flooded San Francisco luxury building may not be able to return home until 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Residents of the San Francisco high-rise damaged by a massive water main break may not be able to move back in until late this year or possibly 2023.They can terminate their lease or choose to return when the building is habitable, 33 Tehama says. But it will stop providing financial assistance.Supervisor Matt Dorsey is calling on city agencies to protect tenants.He issued a statement Monday and says he wants to accelerate placements for tenants of some 60 below-market-rate units.It reads in part: "This is a bad situation that has caused very serious upheaval in the lives of hundreds of residents at 33 Tehama, none more so than the low and moderate-income renters who are least able to afford near-term housing arrangements on their own."