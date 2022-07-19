housing

Residents at flooded San Francisco luxury building may not be able to return home until 2023

EMBED <>More Videos

Residents at flooded SF building may not return home until 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Residents of the San Francisco high-rise damaged by a massive water main break may not be able to move back in until late this year or possibly 2023.

RELATED: New 'catastrophic' details reveal what went wrong inside flooded luxury SF apartment building

They can terminate their lease or choose to return when the building is habitable, 33 Tehama says. But it will stop providing financial assistance.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey is calling on city agencies to protect tenants.

RELATED: More than 600 residents at SF luxury apartment displaced by flood; some left without hotel

He issued a statement Monday and says he wants to accelerate placements for tenants of some 60 below-market-rate units.

It reads in part: "This is a bad situation that has caused very serious upheaval in the lives of hundreds of residents at 33 Tehama, none more so than the low and moderate-income renters who are least able to afford near-term housing arrangements on their own."

RELATED: Residents at SF luxury apartment displaced after pipe bursts, flooding all 35 floors

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofloodingrental propertyhotelhousingapartmenthousing marketapartments evacuatedaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING
Get help with housing discrimination issues
Ukrainian refugees find home in Bay Area, thanks to local company
Are Bay Area housing prices about to drop?
Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ community
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Man injured in stabbing at SFO, police say
FBI investigates multi-million dollar jewelry heist in SoCal
Oakland man fatally shot while getting ready for work, girlfriend says
Couple warns EDD of identity theft; agency seizes tax return anyways
Limited service in BART's yellow line due to grass fires, agency says
UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat wave builds
Uvalde community members say they want former CISD police chief fired
Show More
Search underway for Livermore bowling alley shooting suspect
SF Walgreens' shoplifter arrested again for stealing from CVS
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
More TOP STORIES News