EARTHQUAKE

3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Piedmont

A 3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck Piedmont, according to the USGS. The earthquake struck at 6:11 a.m. and had a depth of 7 miles. (KGO-TV)

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
A 3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck Piedmont, according to the USGS. The earthquake struck at 6:11 a.m. and had a depth of 7 miles. There are no immediate reports of damage.

BART is reporting delays as crews inspect the tracks.



Yesterday, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Piedmont followed by 2.0 and 1.9 magnitude aftershocks.

A 3.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck Piedmont this morning. Aftershocks of 2.0 and 1.9 magnitudes have also struck the region.

