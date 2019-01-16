EARTHQUAKE

3.4 magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks strike Piedmont

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck Piedmont this morning. Aftershocks of 2.0 and 1.9 magnitudes have also struck the region. (KGO-TV)

By
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
A 3.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck Piedmont, California this morning, the USGS reports.

The quake on the Hayward Fault shook near Highway 24 and Hwy 13 junction at 4:42 a.m. and had a depth of 7 miles. The temblor originally had a 3.7 preliminary magnitude but was downgraded to a 3.4 magnitude.

RELATED: Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

The quake was followed by two aftershocks of 1.9 at 4:45 a.m. and 2.0 at 4:48 a.m.



BART reported delays earlier this morning when crews inspected the tracks for possible damage. The inspections have been completed, no damage was found and normal service has resumed.

See more stories, photos and video on earthquakes.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSPiedmont
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Napa courthouse opens for the first time since 2014 earthquake
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
South Bay students 'Ready for Anything' through special exhibition on natural disasters
More earthquake
Top Stories
Accuweather Forecast: 3-strong storm today
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
6 injured, 20 displaced in 2-alarm fire at 2 homes in SF
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
U.S. Service members killed in Syria blast: Military official
Police say wet roads likely to blame for North Bay truck crash
Storm could make Bay Area evening commutes treacherous
VIDEO: $10,000 in merchandise stolen from Berkeley store
Show More
Suspect accused of multiple shootings shot, killed by Sacramento area sheriff's deputies
Atmospheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Governor Newsom holds South Bay housing crisis discussion
Warriors erupt for record 51 points in first quarter versus Nuggets
More News