3.4 magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks strike Piedmont

A 3.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck Piedmont, California this morning, the USGS reports.The quake on the Hayward Fault shook near Highway 24 and Hwy 13 junction at 4:42 a.m. and had a depth of 7 miles. The temblor originally had a 3.7 preliminary magnitude but was downgraded to a 3.4 magnitude.The quake was followed by two aftershocks of 1.9 at 4:45 a.m. and 2.0 at 4:48 a.m.BART reported delays earlier this morning when crews inspected the tracks for possible damage. The inspections have been completed, no damage was found and normal service has resumed.