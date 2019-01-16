3.4 magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks strike Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) --A 3.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck Piedmont, California this morning, the USGS reports.
The quake on the Hayward Fault shook near Highway 24 and Hwy 13 junction at 4:42 a.m. and had a depth of 7 miles. The temblor originally had a 3.7 preliminary magnitude but was downgraded to a 3.4 magnitude.
The quake was followed by two aftershocks of 1.9 at 4:45 a.m. and 2.0 at 4:48 a.m.
#earthquake & aftershock under Hwy 13 just north of Hwy 24 pic.twitter.com/0PVBqX8cpc— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 16, 2019
BART reported delays earlier this morning when crews inspected the tracks for possible damage. The inspections have been completed, no damage was found and normal service has resumed.
