'Stay within your envelope,' Bay Area Rapper E-40 shares importance of social distancing ahead of 4/20

Earlier in the week, Mayor London Breed asked E-40 to spread the message and reminded his followers that there won't be any outdoor cannabis celebrations tolerated.
A heartfelt message from the Ambassador of the Bay Area, @E40.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 17, 2020
Don’t gather for 4/20. Stay home, stay safe. Protect your family and your community. pic.twitter.com/MWHAIVpJeG
Normally thousands gather at Golden Gate Park on April 20, but this year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Breed said San Francisco police officers will be patrolling the park and give out citations if necessary.
"One of the main things that I was concerned was Hippie Hill and they even said 'thank you E-40 for letting it be known that everybody needs to stay in their house this particular year," said E-40.
Jerred Kiloh, president of the United Cannabis Business Association said the 4/20 celebration will now happen virtually, "a lot of streams happening throughout the nation and celebrating cannabis and 420. As a consumer, if you can sit in your house and peak into 20-20 celebrations across the nation is an interesting place to be."
In an Instagram live with ABC7 News Reporter Luz Pena on Sunday evening, E-40 talked about the seriousness of the virus and said he knew many people who are infected with COVID-19.
"Take precaution, cover-up, try to take your social distance, you don't wanna bring that home to your little daughter, your son," E40 said. "You don't wanna bring it home. Stay within your envelope. It's real and I'm using my platform to let them know that."
"You could spend this time working on passion projects thinking, using your brain, using your thinking skills. It's a good time to sit down let your brain marinate, chill, chill with your family," E40 suggested.
E-40 also shared what he's been doing during the shelter-in-place, mentioning he's watched "everything there is to watch" on Netflix and Amazon Prime . He has also been playing "a lot" of card games and recently learned how to play Connect 4 too.
"Stay strong, take care of your loved ones," the rapper added.
