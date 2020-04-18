Coronavirus California

Bay Area rapper E-40 talks with ABC7, urges people to stay inside on 4/20 to prevent spread of COVID-19

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area rapper E-40 took to social media Friday to encourage his fans to stay inside and not go out on 4/20 during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor London Breed posted this video of E-40 on her Twitter account, calling the well-known rapper and actor the "ambassador of the Bay Area."



"We all love 4/20. We all do. You know what I mean. But please don't disobey the game, man. Right now, the game need us man. We gonna mess it up for all of us," said E-40.

ABC7 News talked to E-40 Friday afternoon about why he feels so strongly about spreading this message.

He told us he knows seven people personally who have tested positive for COVID-19, stressing the importance of following shelter-in-place orders to prevent the spread.

Coronavirus Impact: Cancellations, closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

4/20 is Monday and E-40 made it clear to his fans, no one should be going out, and if you do, here's his message to you.

"You're selfish when you can bring it home...You'll bring it home to your little niece, nephew, your little brother or sister, your mama, your grandaddy, your grandmama, your wife, your girl, your girlfriend, your pregnant girlfriend, anything, you know what I mean?" said the legendary Bay Area rapper. "We are in uncertain times. This is some Biblical stuff right here, you know?"

E-40 says he's using this time at home to focus on his music and spend time with his family.

We asked if any songs are coming out about COVID-19...40's response, "We'll see.. stay tuned!"

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomarijuanacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
South Bay chef bakes Filipino breads for front-line workers
Murals pop-up on closed storefronts in effort to beautify iconic Bay Area streets
Bay Area military veterans donating hand sanitizer to places in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
East Bay focuses on contact tracing for COVID-19 patients
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Domestic violence calls rise during COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Clara Co.
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
South Bay chef bakes Filipino breads for front-line workers
Murals pop-up on closed storefronts in effort to beautify iconic Bay Area streets
Live coronavirus updates: UCSF offering free COVID-19 testing to all CA counties
More TOP STORIES News