San Francisco mayor urges public to not celebrate 4/20 at Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As San Francisco continues to shelter in place due to the novel coronavirus, Mayor London Breed had a very specific message for those thinking of celebrating 4/20 at Golden Gate Park: "Do not come to San Francisco on 4/20 to Robin Williams Meadow."

The area will be fenced off, roads will be blocked and police officers will patrol the area, Breed says. She says these officers will cite and, if necessary, anyone not following the shelter-in-place orders.

The city has worked with the community to allow the unsanctioned event in the past, despite rules and regulations, but this year, Breed says they will be very strict and not allow the event to continue this year.

"For your own health and safety, please do not come, please do not try to identify another location," Breed said. "It is not safe for us to gather in large groups of people, especially during a pandemic, because the consequences could be deadly. Maybe not for you directly, but maybe for your mother, your grandmother, or any other relative. So keep that in mind if you're having any thoughts about potentially pushing for a gathering or celebration. Not just in San Francisco, but anywhere else throughout the Bay Area."

Health officials say 85 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in San Francisco as of Monday as the death toll rises to 15 in the city.



