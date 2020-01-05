Sports

Vikings beat Saints 26 to 20, 49ers to host Vikings in Divisional Playoffs next weekend

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts as he walks off the field after their overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Jan. 5, 2020.

NEW ORLEANS -- Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.

Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up the winning score.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, but had two turnovers.





Vikings are set to play San Francisco 49ers in NFC Divisional game on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara.
