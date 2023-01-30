Hundreds show up for 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship watch party in SF

Hundreds showed up for the 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship watch party in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was definitely not the result the hundreds of 49ers fans who came out to The Crossings in SoMa wanted to see.

The 49ers lost a brutal game to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was injured early in the game, making it difficult for them to compete.

"It is a really tough game to watch," said Kyle Martinez, a 49ers fan. "We lost Trey, we lost Jimmy and now we lost Brock. We are on our fourth quarterback. What can you expect?"

Fans showed up originally with high spirits, only to witness a difficult game.

"A lot of mixed feelings," said Rita Carvalho. "I think we had a shot to win, but with all the things that happened with Purdy and him getting hurt, we didn't get a fair shot."

Carvalho is known for her daily drawings of Quarterback Jimmy Garappolo. She is from Portugal but has been staying San Francisco recently. She wishes, at least, Jimmy would have been healthy enough to come in for the injured Purdy.

"I think he would have been a great possibility if Purdy really can't play," she said. "But they say that he is not ready still, so. I was really hoping to see jimmy still play this year, so that is kind of sad."

Hope is not lost, though, among fans for the team to one day win a Super Bowl again.

"Hey, I mean the sky is the limit," Martinez said. "We have a really young quarterback. Anything is possible."

