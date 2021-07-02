building a better bay area

San Francisco prepares for July 4th crowds, but is it safe with spike in car break-ins?

By Cornell W. Barnard
SF prepares for July 4th crowds, but is the city ready?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is making plans to celebrate the July 4th holiday in-person. Mayor London Breed says the waterfront is reopening, thousands of spectators are expected this weekend but with auto break ins soaring, is the city ready?

The original interactive experience is back. The Exploratorium reopened to the general public Thursday.

The USS Jeremiah O'Brien has also reopened for tours at Fisherman's Wharf with more tourists out and about


"San Francisco has suffered with COVID, this is good for them," said Vicky Proctor from Antioch.

Mayor Long Breed says the city's Independence Day fireworks show will return to the San Francisco on Sunday.

"San Francisco is coming back and we got a lot of making up to do with activities we want to do, we missed over the past year," said Mayor London Breed.

We saw public works employees cleaning up the Embarcadero today. Where more than 100,000 spectators could line the waterfront for the fireworks show. The mayor says the city is ready to handle the holiday crowds after a long COVID lockdown.

"Our goal is to make sure everyone is safe who come for the Fourth of July, lots of people excited to come to San Francisco," said Breed.
But in the past year, the city has seen a huge increase in car break-ins.

Michelle Kennedy-Stone's family visiting from Massachusetts are the latest victims. The family's backpacks were stolen from their car parked on the Embarcadero with something precious inside, their son's baby blanket and stuffed animal. Michelle says he is living with Autism.

"I don't think this baby blanket and stuffed cat means anything to the person who stole it, return it please," said Kennedy-Stone.

Mayor Breed says the city is working on a plan to curb break-ins - meantime offers this advice.

"I do think it's important to be careful, do not leave anything in car, don't put anything in your trunk, it's problematic," said Breed.

Late Thursday, we learned the Kennedy-Stone family recovered some of their stolen belongings, their backpacks were found tossed in some bushes, including their son's beloved stuffed cat and baby blanket.

