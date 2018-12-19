Jaquin Gonzalez, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

Jazely Marie Barrera, 21, charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor

Mildred "Milly" Garcia, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

Anna Evelyn Lula, 19, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

Gustavo Tejada-Garcia, 28, charged with possession of an unauthorized beverage-retailer

Five bar employees were arrested and charged after a 19-year-old was allegedly served alcohol at a bar before causing a deadly crash.Investigators with TABC and the Harris County District Attorney's Office led the investigation into the South Houston bar.Authorities arrested four servers and one manager who are all employees at the Fontera Events Venue in the 12000 block of Houston Boulevard.The employees are all charged with various Class A misdemeanor liquor violations.Authorities said 23-year-old Taylor Phillips was driving an SUV with her mother and 1-year-old son inside when Hernandez crossed three lanes of traffic and slammed into Phillips head-on.Court records say Hernandez admitted to drinking, and investigators recovered a fake identification card from his vehicle.Surveillance video from a nearby auto repair shop shows the deadly wreck.Hernandez is charged with intoxication manslaughter.