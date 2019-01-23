At least 5 dead in shooting at Florida bank, suspect in custody: Police

SEBRING, Florida --
Authorities say five people have been killed in a shooting at a Florida bank.

Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said during a news conference that Zephen Xaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust Bank branch.

Statement from SunTrust Bank:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at our Sebring, Florida branch this afternoon. We are working with officials and dedicating ourselves to fully addressing the needs of all the individuals and families involved. Our entire team mourns this terrible loss."

Hoglund says a man contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. Police say initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank were unsuccessful.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the bank to continue the negotiations, and the man eventually surrendered.

Police didn't say what charges Xaver would face or indicate a motive.

The victims were not immediately identified.
