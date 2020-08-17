WATCH LIVE: SFPD to announces $100,000 reward for information leading to arrest in 6-year-old's murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SFPD has announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect (or suspects) responsible for the murder of 6-year-old Jace Young.

6-year-old Jace was shot and killed while watching fireworks on July 4th in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood.

RELATED: Family of 6-year-old boy shot, killed watching SF fireworks asks for justice

During a news conference last month, Chief Scott described the shooting as senseless violence.

"Horrific crime, and I think this family deserves better and I think our city deserves better. And definitely this child deserves better," said Chief Scott.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscochild deathjuvenile crimeshootingsfpdchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SKY7 over Hennessey Fire burning in Napa Co.
5 counties added, 1 removed from COVID-19 watch list
PG&E says rolling blackouts likely tonight
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Bay Area COVID-19 cases double in 1 month, data shows
Santa Cruz Co. removed from watch list, Newsom says
Here's when Bay Area heat wave will end
Show More
3.3 earthquake strikes near Milpitas
All CA DMV locations to close early for next 3 days to conserve energy
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
More TOP STORIES News