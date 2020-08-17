WATCH LIVE: SFPD to announces $100,000 reward for information leading to arrest in 6-year-old's murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SFPD has announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect (or suspects) responsible for the murder of 6-year-old Jace Young.6-year-old Jace was shot and killed while watching fireworks on July 4th in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood.During a news conference last month, Chief Scott described the shooting as senseless violence."Horrific crime, and I think this family deserves better and I think our city deserves better. And definitely this child deserves better," said Chief Scott.