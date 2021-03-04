Consumer Reports: Can UV light products kill COVID-19?

The thing about UV light is that it has sufficient energy to cause damage to cells, DNA, and other biological material, which can make it a powerful disinfectant against viruses and bacteria.
But before you stock up on UV lamps, there are some things you should know.
UV-C light device that could kill bacteria, viruses on ATM keypads
The light needs direct exposure to kill the coronavirus. That means if the beam of light is blocked by dust, dirt, small crevices, or any other impediment, it may not be fully effective.
Can UVC light be used to disinfect surfaces affected by COVID contamination? Expert explains
Also, many of the UV lamps sold for home use are low-dose, so it may take a longer exposure to a surface area to potentially provide effective inactivation of bacteria or viruses. Waving the light quickly over your countertops probably won't be enough.
Never look directly at UV light because it can burn your eyes and skin.
If you'll be purchasing a UV sanitizing lamp, be aware that the light can degrade certain materials like plastic, polymers, and dyed textiles.
All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2021 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.
