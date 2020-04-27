Coronavirus

Can UVC light be used to disinfect surfaces affected by COVID contamination? Expert explains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UVC light can kill both bacteria and viruses so does that mean it will keep you safe from the novel coronavirus?

Professor of Chemical Engineering Andrea Armani talked to ABC7's Kristen Sze about UVC rays, the risks presented by the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and how can bio-disinfection protect us.

To be clear, no one should ever - under any circumstances - intentionally expose themselves to high doses of UV light.

Yes, it kills bacteria and viruses. It damages and kills your cells, too. And along the way, it causes cancer and a whole host of other diseases.

