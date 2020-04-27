SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UVC light can kill both bacteria and viruses so does that mean it will keep you safe from the novel coronavirus?
Professor of Chemical Engineering Andrea Armani talked to ABC7's Kristen Sze about UVC rays, the risks presented by the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and how can bio-disinfection protect us.
RELATED: Can heat, sunlight slow spread of COVID-19? Health expert weighs in
To be clear, no one should ever - under any circumstances - intentionally expose themselves to high doses of UV light.
Yes, it kills bacteria and viruses. It damages and kills your cells, too. And along the way, it causes cancer and a whole host of other diseases.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Can UVC light be used to disinfect surfaces affected by COVID contamination? Expert explains
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News