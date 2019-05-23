74-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped, raped, held captive inside home in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon district

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating the kidnapping and rape of a 74-year-old woman in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon district.

On Friday, May 10, 2019, around 8 am, the 74-year-old victim was on a morning walk on the 1000 block of Prague street, the morning routine of many senior citizens in this tranquil neighborhood.

Authorities say the 47-year-old suspect Manuel Jesus Amador grabbed the woman, dragged her down the driveway of this house, and into a side door near the garage.

"She was forced into a home and she was sexually assaulted repeatedly over a course of several hours," SFPD Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger said.

The District Attorney's office says she was also bitten by a pit bull that was in the home.

Prosecutors say Amador eventually dressed his victim and left her semi-conscious on this street near the house.

Lindy Chris lives on the street. Her neighbor, she says saw the helpless woman.

"My neighbor called the police because she saw the person lying on the ground. Didn't know if she was dead or alive," she said.

That neighbor called 911. Police say the victim is recovering.



Last Friday, police arrested Amador at the home.

Michael Rich, who lives just across the street, says he remembers the commotion that day.

"Just a lot of activity...a lot of police, that sort of thing," he said.

Rich says he's also noticed a lot of suspicious things going on in that home.

"So many people come and go over there. There's a lot of people coming and going in that house," he said.

Neither Rich nor Chris could believe something so horrific could happen in this normally quiet neighborhood.

"We're sort of isolated here. It's sort of a protective bubble. It's a one way street."

The DA has filed a motion to detain Amador without bail, even though he has no prior criminal record.

"We have serious concerns about public safety in light of the severe nature of the crimes that are alleged here," said DA Public Information Officer Max Szabo.

Police say the victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

Amador will be arraigned Thursday morning, at which time the prosecution will introduce the "No Bail" motion.

Prosecutors say the suspect has confessed to the crime.
