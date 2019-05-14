8 arrested in gun-crime crackdown in San Jose

By Anser Hassan
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A collaboration between the San Jose Police Department, Santa Clara District Attorney's Office and the FBI has led to the arrest of eight gang members.

"Operation Redwood,' as it is being called, is unique in that the investigation used of data-driven analytics and research.

Heat maps charted gun crimes throughout the south San Jose neighborhood of Seven Trees, and tracked common suspects. The research showed an increase in gun crime in the area, dating back to 2017.

The 18-month investigation led to arrest warrants issues on April 9.

Authorities seized several guns, including a one modified to shoot like machine gun. They also discovered an illegal honey butane lab.

"It's not just about taking bad guys off the street," says FBI Agent Jack Bennett. "It's about taking the right kinds of bad guys off the street."

District Attorney Jeff Rosen says $5,000 of "dirty money" seized from the investigation will be donated to the Franklin McKinley Childen's Initiative, which runs a family resource center in the area.
