81-year-old woman's body found dismembered and placed in storage bins inside her Chicago home

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Thana Muhammad wants answers in her murder.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
An elderly woman's family is seeking justice after she was found brutally murdered.

The daughter of 81-year-old Thana Muhammad said her mother's body was found on Sunday inside her home.

Ashanti Chimurenga said "a monster" dismembered Thana's body before placing the pieces inside of two plastic storage bins, WGN-TV reports.

When police arrived at Muhammad's home, her four-door Honda Accord was found stolen along with her purse. The vehicle was found by police on Thursday.

Family members remembered Thana as an active part of her community in Chicago's west side.

"For 40 years, my mother did X-rays, ultrasounds, saving babies' lives...that was my mother, Thana Muhammad," Ashanti said. "...My mother had a right to be safe."

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for clues that will lead to her killer or killers.

For more crime stories from the Bay Area and around the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundu.s. & worldmurderhomicide investigationIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News