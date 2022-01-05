entertainment

ABC's new comedy 'Abbott Elementary' hopes to hit TV's honor roll with lessons in life and laughter

"Abbott Elementary" will air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.
By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' hopes to hit TV's honor roll with laughter

Show biz veterans Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter are bringing their talents to ABC's newest sitcom "Abbott Elementary."

They play longtime teachers at an understaffed and underfunded Philadelphia public school.

Both characters know how to take care of business in their own very different ways.

"Isn't it wonderful how we are able to tackle some very important subjects, at the same time, make you think and then make you laugh?" said Ralph. "People are going to be learning so many things that they were not open to before in watching this show."



Both actresses had parents who were teachers. Walter's character is a street-smart teacher with some interesting friends.

"These could be people from my family," said Walter. "From the hoop earrings to the closet full of swag. I mean, these are people that just know how to get stuff. You need the stuff, I got the stuff! You feel like eating some baked ziti, I'm going to make some at home and bring you some meatballs."

"Abbott Elementary" was created by star Quinta Brunson. Ralph plays a character based on Brunson's own mother.



"It is so wonderful, at this time, to see a show where teachers are not the butt of the joke, but they are the heart of the show," said Ralph, "Teachers across this country, and we can't it enough, deserve more. More respect, more support, more money!"

Walter has loved being able to tell the stories you will be seeing since her first day on the job.

"On this show, from day one, I was like, 'These are people I would not mind spending the next 10 years with," she said. "I don't think I've ever felt this comfortable in a cast. It feels very much like home."

"Abbott Elementary" will air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodeducationentertainmentsee it on tvhollywoodschoolsabcteacherteachersentertainment now
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider says she was robbed in Oakland
Here's what's coming to Disney+ in 2022
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
'Spider-Man' surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
TOP STORIES
Young ACSO recruit fatally shot during drive home from work
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
CA passengers quarantining in FL after getting COVID on cruise
81 students, 16 staff out sick with COVID in 3 Marin Co. schools
Bay Area experiencing overwhelming hospital staffing shortage
Why cloth masks may not be enough to protect you from omicron
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider says she was robbed in Oakland
Show More
Rare case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported in Israel
Has SF hit rock bottom? Former mayor weighs in with Phil Matier
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E employee alleges discrimination in lawsuit
81-year-old NJ woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs
More TOP STORIES News