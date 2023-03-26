EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: San Leandro woman allegedly attacked, robbed by 3 suspects in broad daylight

Surveillance video shows a San Leandro woman being attacked and robbed by three suspects in broad daylight near Sempre Verde Park

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A frightening attack and robbery in San Leandro resulted in a foot chase and a family searching for answers.

At about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a 23-year-old woman -- who requested we not share her identity -- was walking near Sempre Verde Park, not far from the San Leandro/Oakland border. Suddenly, surveillance video shows the moment she was attacked by three people. You can hear the terror in her high-pitched scream as she was tackled to the ground, robbed of her car keys and punched in the head and face.

Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

The victim's boyfriend's sister, Lily Espinosa, says their neighborhood hasn't had any crime issues until recent years and has a reason for wanting to share this story.

"We're very concerned about the incident just sliding. We didn't want it to become another case that went unresolved, and we hope the community would help us. We really want them to be caught for what they did, especially in the age group they're in and they can go on to doing worse things if it's just allowed," Espinosa said.

Espinosa's brother gave chase, even at one point following the suspects into a nearby business but was unsuccessful in catching the three individuals. Police describe them as in their late teens, early 20s.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and say tell me there have been crime rings across Bay Area. They urge anyone who has been a victim of a similar crime to report directly to police. The agency also encourage extra diligence in being aware of your surroundings at all times.

