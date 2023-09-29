Beloved ABC7 colleague Joanne Jung Wohlers retires after 43 years

Our friend and colleague Joanne has been ABC7's "go-to" person for 43 years -- one of the groundbreaking women working behind-the-scenes in this industry.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This is a bittersweet day for us here at ABC7. A true KGO GOAT is beginning her well-deserved retirement Friday.

Our friend and colleague Joanne Jung Wohlers has been ABC7's "go-to" person for 43 years.

Joanne's fingerprints have been on the most important pieces of the newsgathering process since she first joined us in 1981 -- one of the groundbreaking women working behind-the-scenes in this industry.

Joanne has worked as a satellite coordinator, transmission operator, videotape and film librarian and -- of late -- a Zoom concierge.

She has always been one of the first to adopt new technologies and processes and to share her wisdom with others, and that has made her a go-to person and a constant for everyone at KGO whether they were working in San Francisco, Sacramento or Shanghai.

Joanne promises to stay in touch and continue to share her knowledge with us. You can bet we will need it, because there is simply no one else quite like Joanne.

But the truth is, we hope she doesn't take our calls. If anyone deserves a joyful retirement it is Joanne.

She tells us she wants to travel, with a view of the Northern Lights being her first priority.

Makes sense. -- she is, after all, a star.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live