ABC7 reporter Laura Anthony retires after more than 30 years as a journalist

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After more than 30 years as a journalist, 20 of them here at ABC7, reporter Laura Anthony is retiring.Laura had a front-row seat to some of the biggest stories, around the country and across the Bay Area.Some of the high-profile stories she covered include the Scott Peterson trial, California's wildfires, devastating earthquakes, and presidential elections.She shared a picture on Facebook writing that it's "the right time to move on to the next chapter. When I think of all I've done over the past 30 plus years as a reporter, I quickly realized I've done it all...and there's nothing more to do. Onward!"It's hard to sum up a career in a few minutes but in the video above you can take a look back at the stories Laura covered throughout the decades.