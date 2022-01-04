Society

ABC7 reporter Laura Anthony retires after more than 30 years as a journalist

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 reporter Laura Anthony retires after decades in TV news

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After more than 30 years as a journalist, 20 of them here at ABC7, reporter Laura Anthony is retiring.

Laura had a front-row seat to some of the biggest stories, around the country and across the Bay Area.

Some of the high-profile stories she covered include the Scott Peterson trial, California's wildfires, devastating earthquakes, and presidential elections.

She shared a picture on Facebook writing that it's "the right time to move on to the next chapter. When I think of all I've done over the past 30 plus years as a reporter, I quickly realized I've done it all...and there's nothing more to do. Onward!"



It's hard to sum up a career in a few minutes but in the video above you can take a look back at the stories Laura covered throughout the decades.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoretirement
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
COVID cases 'doubling per week' after holidays, doctors say
Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
Series of storms to bring more rain to Bay Area
Show More
Smartphone notifications alerting possible COVID exposure increase
Jordan Poole scores 32 points off bench, Warriors beat Heat
School districts ramp up COVID testing before classes resume
EXCLUSIVE: Elderly couple assaulted, robbed in Oakland's Chinatown
Biden to meet with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices
More TOP STORIES News