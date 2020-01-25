San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 2020: Sourdough Sam plays games, dresses in 'Miami Vice' attire, dances with 'Midday LIVE' crew

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- So, Larry Beil got some cheerleading lessons from the 49ers Gold Rush on Thursday's 4pm newscast.

Now, the Midday LIVE team got the chance to have some fun with the face of the 49ers, Sourdough Sam! He is about to head to Miami for the Super Bowl!

RELATED: 49ers Gold Rush dancers teach Larry Beil how to cheer 'Super Bowl style'

First, Reggie Aqui played several games, including "Soup or Bowl." Then, the crew had to imitate the mascot's dance moves. But before it was fun, they paid tribute to Mr. Peanut.

Watch the video above to see Larry get lessons from the 49ers cheerleaders

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.
