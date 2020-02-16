Grandmother allegedly abducts 12-year-old from hospital at gunpoint; Girl found safe

NEW ORLEANS -- A 12-year-old girl was found safe after her grandmother allegedly abducted her from a Louisiana hospital at gunpoint.Police said 66-year-old Evelyn Miller was found Saturday at a hotel in Bogalusa with her granddaughter, who was reportedly unharmed.Miller faces kidnapping and assault charges for allegedly removing the 12-year-old from her room at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans on Valentine's Day.Police said she's accused of pointing a gun at hospital staff members who tried to intervene, and during the kidnapping, she allegedly pushed a nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with her car. No one was hurt.Miller fled with her granddaughter from Ochsner Hospital in a 2019 Toyota Sienna, which was recovered a short time later.They were found nearly 24 hours later in the hotel about 70 miles north of New Orleans.It is currently unclear what Miller's motivations were in taking her granddaughter.