abortion

Rep. Eric Swalwell leads abortion rights protest at Planned Parenthood clinic in East Bay

By Cornell W. Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Rep. Eric Swalwell joins abortion rights protest in East Bay

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Protests continued in the Bay Area Saturday over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Congressman Eric Swalwell showed up at one rally to express his outrage.

More than 100 people stood outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Hayward Saturday to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of national abortion rights.

"I came because I'm angry, my anger is building," said Ellen Griffin from Castro Valley.

WATCH: Which states are banning abortion immediately? State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws, bans
EMBED More News Videos

The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years.



"Women all across the country deserve the right to be able to choose what they want to choose when it comes to their body," said Devera Jackson Garner from Oakland.

"We are here to say that we are not going to stand for the stripping of a woman's right to make her own health care decisions," said East Bay Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Swallwell told the crowd that the high court's ruling won't impact abortions in California, but warns that could change.

"We are a temporary sanctuary because the intent of Republicans is a Federal ban and we are one presidential election away on a Federal ban, are we going to let that happen? Hell no," Swalwell told the crowd.

VIDEO: Protesters gather across SF Bay Area over Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands took to Bay Area streets Friday night to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.



As states begin to enact abortion bans and trigger laws, this Hayward clinic says it's been helping women from across state lines since last year.

"We've seen double the amount of patients coming from out of state since September to receive abortion care services," said Candelaria Vargas from Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.

On Friday, thousands marched and rallied in San Francisco to protest the end of constitutional protections for abortions, from Civic Center to the Ferry Building. In Hayward, Carl Thompson was vowing his support like others supported him during protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

"I bet you if you were to ask these people, they were out here in 2020 fighting for the rights of people like me, so I thought I'd come out and fight for their rights," Thompson said.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhaywardabortionplanned parenthoodprotestsupreme courtu.s. & worldpoliticsrallyu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Trudeau: US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
Bay Area protesters gather over decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
TOP STORIES
SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live tomorrow on ABC7
SF Pride: What to know about events, performers, live stream
SF Pride transit preparation: Street closures, Clipper card
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Allies in Action: Embracing LGBTQ+ Families
SF police urge Pride attendees to remain vigilant
1 shot on BART train at West Oakland station, transit agency says
Show More
Sherry Cola speaks on receiving title of 2022 SF Pride Grand Marshal
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
PHOTOS: Powerful images capture Roe v. Wade protests in Bay Area
Breaking ground for new Stonewall LGBTQ visitor center
1 killed, 1 injured in stolen car crash in Orinda following pursuit
More TOP STORIES News