Several Bay Area rallies, protests planned after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several protests and rallies are in the works around the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.In San Francisco, a rally and march is planned for 5 p.m. at the Phillip Burton Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate Ave., according to Reproductive Justice, a group of several organizations including Glide Memorial Church, and Raging Grannies Action League.On the Peninsula, a Rally for Reproductive Rights is planned for 4:30 p.m. Friday, at the San Mateo Central Park stage, 50 E. Fifth Ave.In Oakland, a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally is planned for 5 p.m. Friday at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza.In Walnut Creek, a vigil organized by Women's March Contra Costa will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Civic Park, 1375 Civic Drive.On Saturday, Congressman Eric Swalwell plans to speak at a 10:15 a.m. rally at Planned Parenthood in Hayward, 1032 A St.Also on Saturday, a rally is planned at 10 a.m., at San Jose City Hall, at 200 E. Santa Clara St.