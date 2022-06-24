Several Bay Area rallies, protests planned after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

In San Francisco, a rally and march is planned for 5 p.m. at the Phillip Burton Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate Ave., according to Reproductive Justice, a group of several organizations including Glide Memorial Church, and Raging Grannies Action League.
RELATED: Which states are banning abortion immediately? State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws, bans
On the Peninsula, a Rally for Reproductive Rights is planned for 4:30 p.m. Friday, at the San Mateo Central Park stage, 50 E. Fifth Ave.
In Oakland, a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally is planned for 5 p.m. Friday at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza.
In Walnut Creek, a vigil organized by Women's March Contra Costa will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Civic Park, 1375 Civic Drive.
RELATED: How does overturning Roe affect IVF? Fertility experts sound alarm over Supreme Court decision
On Saturday, Congressman Eric Swalwell plans to speak at a 10:15 a.m. rally at Planned Parenthood in Hayward, 1032 A St.
Also on Saturday, a rally is planned at 10 a.m., at San Jose City Hall, at 200 E. Santa Clara St.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live