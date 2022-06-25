Society

PHOTOS: Powerful images capture Roe v. Wade protests around Bay Area

Abortion-rights protesters gather at City Hall in San Francisco following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022.
AP Photo/Josie Lepe
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of demonstrators gathered in several Bay Area cities Friday night to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law nationwide for almost 50 years.

The court ruled 5-4, in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, who called Roe "egregiously wrong from the start."

RELATED: Protesters gather across SF Bay Area over Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

In wake of that decision, abortion-rights activists announced several rallies and protests would be held Friday night and through the weekend.

On Saturday, Congressman Eric Swalwell plans to speak at a 10:15 a.m. rally at Planned Parenthood in Hayward, 1032 A St.

Also on Saturday, a rally is planned at 10 a.m., at San Jose City Hall, at 200 E. Santa Clara St.

