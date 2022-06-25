PHOTOS: Powerful images capture Roe v. Wade protests around Bay Area

The court ruled 5-4, in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, who called Roe "egregiously wrong from the start."
In wake of that decision, abortion-rights activists announced several rallies and protests would be held Friday night and through the weekend.
On Saturday, Congressman Eric Swalwell plans to speak at a 10:15 a.m. rally at Planned Parenthood in Hayward, 1032 A St.
Also on Saturday, a rally is planned at 10 a.m., at San Jose City Hall, at 200 E. Santa Clara St.
