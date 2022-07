Bay Area lawmakers among several arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts



Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts



Barbara Lee of California



Jackie Speier of California



Sara Jacobs of California



Ilhan Omar of Minnesota



Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey



Andy Levin of Michigan



Rashida Tlaib of Michigan



Jan Schakowsky of Illinois



Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania



Cori Bush of Missouri



Carolyn Maloney of New York



Nydia Velazquez of New York



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York



Alma Adams of North Carolina



More than a dozen Democratic members of Congress were among those arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon as part of an abortion rights protest in front of the Supreme Court.Wearing specially made green bandanas with "Won't Back Down," they marched from the Capitol to the Court, which has been fenced off for weeks, since shortly after the leak of the draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade.Within two minutes of their arrival, police began ordering them to "cease and desist." Instead, they sat on the street, and were one by one led off by officers as they chanted, "The people, united, will never be divided."The US Capitol Police tweeted: "Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests."Rep. Jackie Speier released a statement after her arrest where she quoted civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis, saying, "I have never been arrested before, but I can hear the late, great Congressman John Lewis imploring me to 'make some noise and get in good trouble.'"Capitol Police later said they had arrested 34 people total, including 16 members of Congress.Among those arrested: