Bay Area lawmakers among several arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Wearing specially made green bandanas with "Won't Back Down," they marched from the Capitol to the Court, which has been fenced off for weeks, since shortly after the leak of the draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Within two minutes of their arrival, police began ordering them to "cease and desist." Instead, they sat on the street, and were one by one led off by officers as they chanted, "The people, united, will never be divided."
The US Capitol Police tweeted: "Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests."
RELATED: Sen. Josh Hawley's questions called transphobic in heated exchange with Berkeley law professor
Rep. Jackie Speier released a statement after her arrest where she quoted civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis, saying, "I have never been arrested before, but I can hear the late, great Congressman John Lewis imploring me to 'make some noise and get in good trouble.'"
"We must be willing to speak out for patients who have the right to basic health care, and the fundamental right to bodily autonomy. We must take a stand for the women and girls, including 10-year-old rape victims, who are being denied care and are forced to flee their home states because extremists that have taken over the Supreme Court are pushing a religious, political, and personal agenda. We must continue to speak out and be arrested so that people of color and poor patients, who are the most impacted by this draconian and misogynistic decision, aren't left to bleed out from common complications that medical providers are too scared to treat because of the threat of litigation, not to mention death threats to them and their families. Women, girls, LGTBQ+ people, families, and more are counting on us to fight back now and every day until the Dobbs decision is relegated to the dustbin of history where it belongs."
Capitol Police later said they had arrested 34 people total, including 16 members of Congress.
Among those arrested:
- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
- Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Barbara Lee of California
- Jackie Speier of California
- Sara Jacobs of California
- Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
- Andy Levin of Michigan
- Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
- Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
- Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania
- Cori Bush of Missouri
- Carolyn Maloney of New York
- Nydia Velazquez of New York
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Alma Adams of North Carolina
The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live