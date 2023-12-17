EXCLUSIVE: $5,000 in premium Wagyu beef stolen from popular SF sushi restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco restaurant owner has some beef with the city and the thieves who made off with around $5,000-worth of premium Wagyu meat.

The owner of Ace Wasabi in the Marina District says that at about 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, multiple suspects jumped a gate and entered the restaurant's storage unit.

Surveillance video shows multiple individuals rooting around in the freezers. Ken Lowe says they made off with around $5,000 worth of the pricey meat and some seafood in about 10 minutes.

This isn't the first time Lowe been a victim of crime, but it's the first time he's filed a police report.

"My car has been broken into three times in the last five years. My restaurant has been broken into four times in the past three years," he said. "I'm hoping by getting the word out, the city understands that -- hopefully, will make some changes. Whatever we're doing now is not working. I'm numb to it. I'm saddened by our city that's not holding people accountable."

Lowe believes, based on surveillance, that the suspects were trying to enter the adjoining Apple store and were unsuccessful, then targeted his restaurant instead. We reached out to SFPD for more information but have not yet heard back.

