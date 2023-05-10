ADT double-bills San Bruno customer for 11 years

Security company ADT opened two accounts for the same San Bruno residence and double-charged the customer for 11 years.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Darlene Giusti's San Bruno home is well protected by ADT sensors. Recently she was going over her financial life when she found ADT billing her twice every month.

"They opened two separate accounts for the exact same property security," Giusti says. "This is just a home, not a business. And billed me twice a month for 11 years."

She overpaid nearly $7,000 and says she should have caught it. While she says the company admitted the mistake, they refused to pay back anymore than four years' worth of the double payments. That's just around $2,200 of the nearly $7,000 Giusti felt she was owed.

"At that point I thought Michael Finney, 7 On Your Side," Giusti said. "I'm sure that Mr. Finney is going to be able to think of something to say to them."

So she contacted 7 On Your Side, and we told her we were on the case.

"An hour later," Giusti says, "I got an email from ADT going, 'Oh, we just heard what a terrible time you've had with ADT, and we're so sorry, and we're sending you back this much money in your account, and this much money in the mail.'"

ADT issued this statement: "We have reached a positive resolution and our customer is satisfied with the outcome."

Satisfied? Actually more like thrilled.

"Oh, my gosh! Words alone! This is not a small amount to me," Giusti said. "Like I said, we're going to retire next year. $5,000 is a lot of money, and there it is in my account ready for me."

7 On Your Side appreciates ADT taking care of this problem.

