WATCH LIVE SUNDAY: 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home' hosted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Glenn Close, Jordin Sparks and more

"AIDS Walk: Live at Home" kicks off Sunday at 10 a.m.on ABC7 and will be streamed live online here.
The star-studded lineup will include Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mayor London Breed, Glenn Close, Jordin Sparks, Bette Midler, Alan Cumming, Gloria Estefan, Vanessa Williams, Laura Linney, Matt Bomer, Alex Newell, Elvis Duran, plus stars from"Queer Eye" and "RuPaul's Drag Race and more.
There is still time to register and raise funds! Visit aidswalk.net or call 415-615-WALK.
This event benefits PRC and other Bay Area HIV/AIDS service organizations.
