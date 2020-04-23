AIDS Walk San Francisco 2020 is going virtual

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Organizers announced that they are turning this year's AIDS Walk San Francisco into an interactive, live-streaming event because of the coronavirus.
This year's fundraising event is scheduled on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Details as to how it will work will be announced in the coming weeks.
ABC7 is a longtime sponsor of AIDS Walk San Francisco.
"We are there every year and we will be there again, virtually, this year with whatever they need to support this great cause," Dan Ashley reported.
The event is being creatively re-imagined to take place virtually in the safety and comfort of your home. There will be special guests, entertainment, interactive experiences, and a few surprises!
While we will not be walking together this year, AIDS Walk San Francisco will be creating an experience in which all of us can participate.
For more information, visit sf.aidswalk.net. This event benefits PRC and other Bay Area HIV/AIDS service organizations.
