Air India passengers reunited with families at SFO after emergency stop in Russia

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Air India flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia has finally made it to San Francisco, where there were some emotional reunions early Thursday morning.

It was a relief for passengers and their families as the flight reached SFO just after midnight.

Air India has confirmed that they will be refunding in full the cost of travel for everyone impacted. They will also issue vouchers for future travel with Air India.

This comes after that emergency landing at Russia's Magadan Airport- over engine trouble.

On Tuesday, Air India flight 173 took off from Delhi and was scheduled to land the same day at SFO.

The location of the emergency landing not only put the passengers in a remote location of the country- but it also brought up a lot of concern amid the on-going war in Ukraine.

Then, passengers started posting photos and videos to social media of sleeping arrangements and accommodations there- all showing varying degrees of discomfort.

However, some travelers describe being treated very well by both Air India and Russian authorities.

Families with passengers on-board explained how their loved ones got through the unexpected layover.

ABC7 News caught up with passengers after they landed safely at SFO.

"They took us to a school over there close by to an airport and we stayed there," Alina Shah said. "The Russians were nice, they were giving us food, they were taking care of us. But we were traumatized. We wern't sure how long it was going to take and it is Russia so we were a little bit worried about that. But the thing is now we are here. WE are safe and we are thankful for that."

Passengers said that many of the 216 on board were helping one another while waiting for the Air India ferry flight to reach them in Russia and complete the trip.

Family members with relatives on board say they all believe the experience has created a bond between most of the passengers.

