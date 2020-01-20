Airbnb warns 49ers fans traveling to Miami for Super Bowl of scams

Airbnb is warning fans heading to Miami for the Super Bowl of scams.
The company says vacation rental scams are rare, but there are people who try to take advantage of big events by luring consumers off its platform with low prices.
Airbnb says it will never ask a guest to pay for anything outside of their website, through email, or through a third-party booker.
Hotel rooms throughout South Florida are already booked solid for next week and for Super Bowl weekend. Airbnb says if you're looking for a place to stay, 35 percent of its listings in Miami-Dade County and Broward County are still available the week of January 27.
