1 killed, 2 arrested in Alameda Co. after high-speed chase, struggle with authorities: Sheriff

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and a CHP officer is injured in the East Bay after a high-speed chase with a stolen car led to an altercation between authorities and three suspects early Monday morning.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, a CHP officer was following a car on Eastbound I-580, when it crashed after exiting at 164th Ave in unincorporated Alameda County.

The Sheriff's Office says three men got out of the car and started running and two of them were in a struggle with the CHP officer, trying to disarm him.

The CHP officer and a responding Alameda County Deputy opened fire, killing the suspect.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the CHP officer is hurt but will be okay.

The two other suspect were found hiding in the area and were detained.

