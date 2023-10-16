Recall group for Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price begins collecting signatures ahead of election year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The group leading the effort to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price began collecting signatures Sunday.

"People will know that it is time for us to start the recall," said Brenda Grisham, an Oakland Peace activist and one of the leaders of the recall effort.

The group is called SAFE -- Save Alameda For Everyone. They claim Price has been too lenient on crime since taking office.

"The focus of the DA's department is not just to set aside the families who have lost loved ones," Grisham said. "You have to work with these families in order to make a difference and help other families, and we just have had enough of it."

RELATED: Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price says she's being 'targeted' amid recall effort over progressive policies

County voters elected Price with over 53% of the vote. ABC7 News did reach out to District Attorney Price's office, and we are waiting to hear back. At a media event last week, she defended her position.

"The people of Alameda County elected me to do this work and we are doing it," Price said.

Grisham and members of SAFE need over 73,000 signatures by March to have the recall make the 2024 ballot. At Sunday's petition signing event, they had paid workers and volunteers helping those wanting to sign the petition. Grisham says they plan to get more than the required number.

"We plan on getting 90,000," Grisham said. "We have six months to get the signatures, and we are well on our way."

