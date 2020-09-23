Coronavirus California

'I've been crying all day': Gym owner may have to close after Alameda Co. delays approval of indoor workouts

By
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tuesday the State of California upgraded multiple Bay Area counties from being part of a purple tier to a red tier.

Basically, this means these counties go from having "widespread" COVID-19 cases in the purple category to having "substantial" COVID-19 cases in the red category. In some places that helps businesses reopen, but in Alameda County it isn't changing anything.

RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

The county's health department says they are "using the next two weeks to ensure our metrics will remain stable and we will release a phased plan."

Tammy Schneickert owns D's Fitness Designed 4 Women, and is begging the Alameda County Health Department, "Let me open, we can do it safely, I know we can!"

Schneickert and her clients are allowed outside, but they're not allowed to workout inside.


Alameda County said Tuesday that indoor gym use is still not allowed, even as the state gave the county the okay for indoor workouts at 10-percent capacity and with a mask on.

"I've been crying all day, it's just devastating to not know," says Schneickert.

Devastating because she's lost about half of her 900 members at D's Fitness Designed 4 Women. If this trend doesn't turn around soon, she'll have to close.

State rules would allow restaurants in the county to open indoor seating at 25-percent capacity. Alameda County is also not allowing that, and while that will impact businesses, some owners we talked with say that's okay.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens

"I don't mind waiting," says Jocelyn Flores of Boulevard Burger in Castro Valley. She just wants everyone safe.

Outdoor seating alone isn't nearly as successful as indoor and outdoor together, but Boulevard Burger continues to be busy on weekends.

Still, these gym members are upset, saying other counties are allowing indoor workouts -- and if an indoor opening doesn't happen soon, the future of the gym may be in jeopardy.

"If they keep putting it off and putting it off I don't know. If it's not open by October 6 then it's probably done," says Schneickert.

You can read the full press release on reopening from Alameda County here:


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfitnessalameda countygymcoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: 3 Bay Area counties move to 'red' tier
How mother-daughter duo is helping create virtual internships
3 Bay Area counties move to 'red' tier of reopening
Widow can't get tax refund until she proves husband's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area pilot program pairs police with mental health experts
Wildfire updates: CZU Complex Fire now 100% contained
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Disneyland officials urge state to let park reopen
COVID-19 updates: 3 Bay Area counties move to 'red' tier
Widow can't get tax refund until she proves husband's death
Santa Clara Co. 1st in CA to declare Juneteenth a paid holiday
Show More
How mother-daughter duo is helping create virtual internships
Bay Area sports arenas convert into voting centers
3 Bay Area counties move to 'red' tier of reopening
Air Force 2 strikes bird, forces landing with VP Pence onboard
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
More TOP STORIES News