'I've been crying all day': Gym owner may have to close after Alameda Co. delays approval of indoor workouts

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tuesday the State of California upgraded multiple Bay Area counties from being part of a purple tier to a red tier.Basically, this means these counties go from having "widespread" COVID-19 cases in the purple category to having "substantial" COVID-19 cases in the red category. In some places that helps businesses reopen, but in Alameda County it isn't changing anything.The county's health department says they are "using the next two weeks to ensure our metrics will remain stable and we will release a phased plan."Tammy Schneickert owns D's Fitness Designed 4 Women, and is begging the Alameda County Health Department, "Let me open, we can do it safely, I know we can!"Schneickert and her clients are allowed outside, but they're not allowed to workout inside.Alameda County said Tuesday that indoor gym use is still not allowed, even as the state gave the county the okay for indoor workouts at 10-percent capacity and with a mask on."I've been crying all day, it's just devastating to not know," says Schneickert.Devastating because she's lost about half of her 900 members at D's Fitness Designed 4 Women. If this trend doesn't turn around soon, she'll have to close.State rules would allow restaurants in the county to open indoor seating at 25-percent capacity. Alameda County is also not allowing that, and while that will impact businesses, some owners we talked with say that's okay."I don't mind waiting," says Jocelyn Flores of Boulevard Burger in Castro Valley. She just wants everyone safe.Outdoor seating alone isn't nearly as successful as indoor and outdoor together, but Boulevard Burger continues to be busy on weekends.Still, these gym members are upset, saying other counties are allowing indoor workouts -- and if an indoor opening doesn't happen soon, the future of the gym may be in jeopardy."If they keep putting it off and putting it off I don't know. If it's not open by October 6 then it's probably done," says Schneickert.You can read the full press release on reopening from Alameda County here: