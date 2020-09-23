'I've been crying all day': Gym owner may have to close after Alameda Co. delays approval of indoor workouts

Basically, this means these counties go from having "widespread" COVID-19 cases in the purple category to having "substantial" COVID-19 cases in the red category. In some places that helps businesses reopen, but in Alameda County it isn't changing anything.
RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system
The county's health department says they are "using the next two weeks to ensure our metrics will remain stable and we will release a phased plan."
Tammy Schneickert owns D's Fitness Designed 4 Women, and is begging the Alameda County Health Department, "Let me open, we can do it safely, I know we can!"
Schneickert and her clients are allowed outside, but they're not allowed to workout inside.
Alameda County said Tuesday that indoor gym use is still not allowed, even as the state gave the county the okay for indoor workouts at 10-percent capacity and with a mask on.
"I've been crying all day, it's just devastating to not know," says Schneickert.
Devastating because she's lost about half of her 900 members at D's Fitness Designed 4 Women. If this trend doesn't turn around soon, she'll have to close.
State rules would allow restaurants in the county to open indoor seating at 25-percent capacity. Alameda County is also not allowing that, and while that will impact businesses, some owners we talked with say that's okay.
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
"I don't mind waiting," says Jocelyn Flores of Boulevard Burger in Castro Valley. She just wants everyone safe.
Outdoor seating alone isn't nearly as successful as indoor and outdoor together, but Boulevard Burger continues to be busy on weekends.
Still, these gym members are upset, saying other counties are allowing indoor workouts -- and if an indoor opening doesn't happen soon, the future of the gym may be in jeopardy.
"If they keep putting it off and putting it off I don't know. If it's not open by October 6 then it's probably done," says Schneickert.
You can read the full press release on reopening from Alameda County here:
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic