asian american

EXCLUSIVE: Alameda gym faces backlash over seemingly racist post about Asian massage parlors

"I was like, 'Oh my God.'"
By
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Outrage over gym calling Asian massage parlors 'smelly'

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Community members in Alameda are speaking out after they say a local gym owner is attacking Asian Americans with hurtful and dangerous language some call racist.

Erica Peck lives in Alameda and was one of more than a hundred commentators on a Facebook group page, discussing the way the owner of Island Personal Training described his company's massage services.

"Who is he marketing this toward? Just...UGH it makes me so mad!"


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

RELATED: Milpitas mayor speaks out after Asian couple becomes targets of a racist rant
EMBED More News Videos

A Milpitas couple's nightmare experience with a man going on a racist rant toward them has caught the attention of the city's mayor.



Peck is referring to the gym's website which advertises their massage therapists "speak English...kind of rare for the field round these parts" and continues to say, they're not like "shady Asian massage parlors."

Another Facebook user who requested we only use her first name of "Jojo," says she was horrified when she saw the language.

"I was like, 'oh my god, this guy. I don't know what decade he's living in or country he's living in, and this is not okay.'"

Island Personal Training has locations in Redding and Alameda.

RELATED: 'Go back to China': Fremont woman goes on racist rant, targeting neighbor and 10-year-old girl
EMBED More News Videos

A Fremont mom is speaking out exclusively to ABC7 News after she and her 10-year old daughter encountered a woman, multiple times in one day, going off on a racist rant in their very own neighborhood.



ABC7 news anchor Dion Lim went to the Alameda location to speak to the owner, Jason Wilson. He appeared amenable to a conversation and said he would step outside in-between personal training appointments. Lim stepped outside and Wilson poked his head outside to say "maybe later," and shut and locked the door.

Cynthia Choi is one of the founders of STOPAAPIHate and an executive director with Chinese for Affirmative Action. She says stereotypes that Asians are subpar stokes fears and directly cause the attacks we see so often today.

"It's very triggering given what happened with the Atlanta area shooting. We're coming up on that anniversary where Asian women and Asian businesses were targeted," said Choi.

"This kind of racist rhetoric and commentary adds to the persistent stereotypes that are not only offensive but really put our communities in danger."

RELATED: 'Really bad day': Sheriff spokesperson criticized for minimizing alleged Georgia gunman's deadly rampage

After ABC7's visit to their Alameda location, the business' website appeared to be down. However, Island Personal Training's Redding location Facebook still shows posts from last May saying other massage parlors are "dirty" and "smell like Chinese food."

Jojo says she hopes speaking out will create an educational experience for all.

RELATED: Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
EMBED More News Videos

A Thai and Chinese American man is living in fear after being attacked and yelled a racist insult near San Francisco's City Hall.



"I really hope he can learn, open up and grow and become a part of the wonderful community that's here in Alameda. I'm not trying to bash anyone's business, but I want to make sure the businesses in Alameda are inclusive and not causing struggles," said Jojo.

Lim visited Island Personal Training again in Friday afternoon and made several calls. She did not hear back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalamedabuilding a better bay areagymbusinesssocial mediaasian americanrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN AMERICAN
NY congresswoman pushes to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday
Lunar New Year 2022: What you might not know about the Asian holiday
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Asian crime survivors speak out against SF DA's office
Hundreds rally in SF calling to end anti-Asian hate crimes
TOP STORIES
Fatality shuts down northbound I-880 in Oakland, authorities say
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bay Area DA explains why she refused to probe fatal police shootings
Judge asked to seal settlement for 12 years in Tiffany Li case
Firefighters investigating 2-alarm fire outside Tesla in Fremont
Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight
No rain: Up to 36 consecutive dry days recorded in parts of Bay Area
Show More
EDD estimates nearly $20B paid to scammers during pandemic
COVID-19: US death toll from coronavirus hits 900K
SF considers taxing empty apartment units amid housing crisis
Missing money from bank deposits? Here's how to protect yourself
No bail for Bay Area 'party mom' accused of teen sex parties
More TOP STORIES News