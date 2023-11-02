'Succession' star Alan Ruck involved in Hollywood pizzeria crash

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- "Succession" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor Alan Ruck was reportedly involved in a multi-car collision in Hollywood on Tuesday that sent his truck crashing into a pizzeria.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, several callers reported a crash involving multiple vehicles, one of which slammed into a building on La Brea Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The front end of the truck plowed into the building that houses Raffallo's Pizza, our sister station KABC reported. Two heavily damaged sedans were seen in the middle of the intersection; one of them had apparently been rear-ended before hitting the driver's side of the other car.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a 32-year-old man was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. The LAPD spokesperson said an ambulance was requested for two people: a 40-year-old woman who complained of pain in her arm, and a 25-year-old man who sustained unknown injuries.

Los Angeles firefighters responded after a truck slammed into a pizza shop in Hollywood on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. OnScene

A police report was taken at the scene, according to the LAPD. No citations or arrests were announced.

The Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue team assessed the building and the truck before the rear of the vehicle was hooked to a chain and pulled out of the structure. Department of Building and Safety officials also responded to the crash site, to determine the condition of the building for occupancy, the Fire Department said.

Alan Ruck attends HBO's "Succession" season 3 premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in New York. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision was unknown, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Alan Ruck's acting career in movies and television stretches back to the 1980s. Some of his most recognizable roles include Cameron Frye in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," Stuart Bondek in the series "Spin City," and Connor Roy in HBO's "Succession."