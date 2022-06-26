Vegetation fire prompts evacuations in Albany

Sending mutual aid to #albanyfire for a vegetation fire near Cleveland and Washington avenues. #elcerrito fire also responding. — BerkeleyFirefighters (@BerkeleyFD) June 26, 2022

ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a fire burning in Albany that's forcing evacuations Sunday afternoon.The blaze is burning near Cleveland and Washington avenues in the west side of Albany Hill (ALB-E002). The City of Albany are asking residents of Gateview, Hillside, and Taft St to evacuate. An initial evacuation center is set Golden Gate Fields.SKY7 video shows thick smoke going up to the sky from the vegetation. The blaze looks to be burning close to buildings.Berkeley Fire and El Cerrito Fire are responding to the incident.